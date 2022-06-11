 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $395,000

LOOKING FOR A HOME WITH THE "COUNTRY FEEL" YET CLOSE TO TOWN? THIS STUNNING HOME IS LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT IN AGREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ON NE SIDE OF COLUMBUS! HOME OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING STONE COVERED WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN LIVING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT INCLUDES BAR MADE WITH REAL BARN WOOD, ALL STAYS WITH THE PROPERTY. LAUNDRY LOCATED IN BASEMENT NEXT TO NEWLY CONSTRUCTED BATHROOM. 2 WATER HEATERS ARE OWNED AND STAY WITH THE PROPERTY.

