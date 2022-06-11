LOOKING FOR A HOME WITH THE "COUNTRY FEEL" YET CLOSE TO TOWN? THIS STUNNING HOME IS LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT IN AGREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ON NE SIDE OF COLUMBUS! HOME OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING STONE COVERED WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN LIVING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT INCLUDES BAR MADE WITH REAL BARN WOOD, ALL STAYS WITH THE PROPERTY. LAUNDRY LOCATED IN BASEMENT NEXT TO NEWLY CONSTRUCTED BATHROOM. 2 WATER HEATERS ARE OWNED AND STAY WITH THE PROPERTY.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michael Foods has announced that it will be closing its David City plant in July.
A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
Last week's ride home from Columbus to Clarkson was like dozens of others for Faith and Adam Indra - although this time there was almost certa…
If there’s one word to describe the Simon House over the weekend, it’s "blessed."
Jacob and Jason Sjuts have had their fair share of head-to-head battles throughout the last 18-plus years of sharing a household together. Tho…
The Nebraska State Board of Education voted Friday to remove its designation of the high school as a "priority school," among the lowest performing schools in the state's classification system.
Two years ago, Cristabel Fierro decided that, after living in Schuyler for almost 20 years, she wanted to do what she had done in Guerrero, Me…
Downtown store Fabulous Forever offers a unique shopping experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Columbus.
The FBI is working with both law enforcement agencies on the investigations. The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering the reward.
Bounce houses are a favorite among kids and adults for parties. Kids get to jump around, parents can watch, and they're relatively easy to set…