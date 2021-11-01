5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $415,000

Jalayna Reinhart, M: 701-388-5104, jreinhart@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Look no further - This is the one you've been searching for! Stunning 1.5 story home on large corner lot in magnificent Indian Hills. Newly remodeled kitchen and dining room, and brand new 20x20 sunroom. Finished basement with bar, bonus room, and storage galore! Outside you'll find a new patio w/ pergola, spacious storage shed and gorgeous landscaping. Don't miss this incredible opportunity - schedule your showing today!