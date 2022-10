5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $419,900

THE SIENNA AT SHADYLAKE MEADOWS IS THE LATEST NEW CONSRUCTION HOME BY GRANVILLE CUSTOM HOMES. THIS 5BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HAS EVERYTHING YOU COULD DREAM OF IN A NEW HOME. MAIN FLOOR FEATURES A SPLIT BEDROOMFLOOR PLAN WITH A LARGE MASTER BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!LARGE LAUNDRY AND PANTRY JUST OFF THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN IS ACCENTED WITH GRANITE TOPS AND TILEBACKSPLASH. THIS HOME GIVES YOU THE COUNTRY FEEL YET IS CLOSE TO TOWN