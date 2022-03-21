ENJOY LAKE LIFE! LARGE DEEDED ONE ACRE LOT WITH UNBEATABLE VIEWS OF LAKE AND TREES FROM ALL LIVING AREAS OF THE HOME! THE PERFECT SCENIC GETAWAY. NEW KITCHEN IN 2010; WINDOWS AND SIDING IN 2016; BATH VANITY TOPS IN 2020 AND NEW STAIRS AND BALCONY RAILS IN 2022. DUAL FUEL KITCHEN RANGE WITH DOUBLE ELECTRIC OVENS. PROPANE TANK LEASED FROM SAPP BROS FOR RANGE AND GRILL. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM PLUMBED FOR WASHER. REMOTE CONTROL SHADES ON LOWER WINDOWS IN LIVING ROOM. WALK-OUT BASEMENT TO LAKE.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $424,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
As the youngest of 11, Adam Pieper said he knew he had to earn his own wage after college as his parents couldn’t financially support all of t…
Witnesses told troopers that the twin-engine aircraft fell from the sky near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The three were dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Eder Sanchez said he never imagined he would have “the great opportunity” of becoming a chef.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The development led two veteran campaign strategists, as well as Herbster's chief rival in the Republican race, to question the campaign's efforts to pull the ad.
An inmate who had been facing charges out of Platte County has passed away.
Dale Dicke, a 70-year-old first-generation farmer and owner/proprietor of Dicke Feedyards in Creston, recently received the Outstanding Senior…
Lakeview High School senior Ben Drozd said he entered the speech season performing in the entertainment category for the first time on “a whim…
Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer returned to state last season after losing in a district final in 2019.
“We are very committed to Omaha,” Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger said. The company, which merged with Omaha's TD Ameritrade, now has about 2,400 local workers and is adding more.