5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $424,000

  • Updated
ENJOY LAKE LIFE! LARGE DEEDED ONE ACRE LOT WITH UNBEATABLE VIEWS OF LAKE AND TREES FROM ALL LIVING AREAS OF THE HOME! THE PERFECT SCENIC GETAWAY. NEW KITCHEN IN 2010; WINDOWS AND SIDING IN 2016; BATH VANITY TOPS IN 2020 AND NEW STAIRS AND BALCONY RAILS IN 2022. DUAL FUEL KITCHEN RANGE WITH DOUBLE ELECTRIC OVENS. PROPANE TANK LEASED FROM SAPP BROS FOR RANGE AND GRILL. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM PLUMBED FOR WASHER. REMOTE CONTROL SHADES ON LOWER WINDOWS IN LIVING ROOM. WALK-OUT BASEMENT TO LAKE.

