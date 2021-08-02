5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $424,900

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH GARDEN LEVEL LOWER AREA. HARDWOOD HICKORY FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN FLOOR PLAN, EXERCISE ROOM, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET, 9 FOOT CEILINGS, DROP ZONE OFF GARAGE. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND, HIDDEN WALK-IN PANTRY, LARGE LAUNDRY AREA WITH COUNTER FOR FOLDING CLOTHES WITH WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED.

