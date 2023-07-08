COME SEE THIS LIKE NEW HOME BUILT IN 2021. ENJOY LIFE IN THIS NEW SUBDIVISON WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT AND THREE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON AN INCREDIBLE LOT! AMPLE BACKYARD SPACE AND THE PRIVACY OF BEING AT THE END OF THE SUBDIVISION. NOTHING LEFT BUT TO MOVE INTO THIS RECENTLY CONSTRUCTED PROPERTY AND MAKE IT YOURS TODAY! CALL FOR YOUR TOUR.