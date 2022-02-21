5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $434,000

GORGEOUS CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY CLAUSEN BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION. 5+1 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME IN CUL-DE-SAC WEST OF HOSPITAL. LARGE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA. KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH CUSTOM BUILT OAK CABINETS. DINING OPENS TO COVERED DECK AND HUGE YARD WITH BASKETBALL COURT. MAIN SUITE ALSO WALKS OUT TO DECK AND INCLUDES PRIVATE BATH AND LARGE CLOSET.