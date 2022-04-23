CALL TODAY! MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 3 CAR GARAGE. OPEN KITCHEN / DINING CONCEPT WITH HIDDEN WALK-IN PANTRY. WALK-IN CLOSETS. MASTER BEDROOM AND BATHROOM. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. WET BAR IN BASEMENT. VINYL PRIVACY FENCE. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After dwindling numbers, efforts to preserve NCAA men's gymnastics have an NU assistant coach at the forefront
Eighteen months ago, things looked very grim for men's gymnastics, but then the sport did something it hadn't done in at least 60 years. It added two programs.
Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates, will spend cannabis celebration day on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
Columbus Super Saver will see many new changes in the coming year or so as the grocery store will be renovated to keep in line with the city’s…
Bill Lentz, general manager of Adventureland in Altoona, said officials have not determined if the Raging River ride will ever reopen.
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
In opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors painted Kolton Barnes, the man on trial, as a controlling fiancé who wouldn't take no for an answer when his bride-to-be tried to break off their engagement.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
David City’s new Building Inspector, Gary Meister, is here to help with any construction projects.
Columbus High girls soccer failed to capitalize on several chances but was never seriously threatened on the other end of the pitch and picked…