Welcome to this stunning ranch home built in 2021, situated on a fully fenced corner lot, providing a sense of privacy and tranquility. This beautiful home boasts five spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering the perfect space for you to call your own! Inside features an updated fireplace surrounded by floating shelves, which add a modern touch to the traditional ranch style. The huge living space in the basement is perfect for hosting get togethers or movie nights. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere, making it easy to entertain guests. This home is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a beautiful and functional space to call their own. Schedule your showing today!AMA