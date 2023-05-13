Welcome to this stunning ranch home built in 2021, situated on a fully fenced corner lot, providing a sense of privacy and tranquility. This beautiful home boasts five spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering the perfect space for you to call your own! Inside features an updated fireplace surrounded by floating shelves, which add a modern touch to the traditional ranch style. The huge living space in the basement is perfect for hosting get togethers or movie nights. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere, making it easy to entertain guests. This home is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a beautiful and functional space to call their own. Schedule your showing today!AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hunter Palmer, who was committed to play football at Midland University, died Friday at a hospital in West Point.
As Nebraska trims its scholarship roster to 85, Matt Rhule said it allowed the Huskers to award two scholarships to walk-ons. More on that, an…
The opening of the Columbus Fieldhouse at the beginning of 2024 will be a game changer for the community, according to the facility’s director…
Gretna Superintendent Rich Beran sent an email to staff members Tuesday saying that he was resigning because of disagreements with the school …
After trailing 1-0 at halftime in Wednesday's NSAA Class B Boys Soccer State Championship quarterfinal, Schuyler sophomore Obed Benazo scored …