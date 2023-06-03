WELCOME TO THIS STUNNING RANCH HOME SITUATED ON A FULLY FENCED CORNER LOT, PROVIDING A SENSE OF PRIVACY AND TRANQUILITY. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME BOASTS 5 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS, AND AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON THE MAIN LEVEL! INSIDE FEATURES AN UPDATED FIREPLACE SURROUNDED BY FLOATING SHELVES, WHICH ADD A MODERN TOUCH TO THE TRADITIONAL RANCH STYLE. THE HUGE LIVING SPACE IN THE BASEMENT IS PERFECT FOR HOSTING OR MOVIE NIGHTS. THIS HOME IS THE PERFECT BLEND OF LUXURY AND COMFORT! SCHEDULE TO SEE TODAY!