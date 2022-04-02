THE SIENNA AT SHADYLAKE MEADOWS IS THE LATEST NEW CONSRUCTION HOME BY GRANVILLE CUSTOM HOMES. THIS 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HAS EVERYTHING YOU COULD DREAM OF IN A NEW HOME. MAIN FLOOR FEATURES A SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A LARGE MASTER BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE LAUNDRY AND PANTRY OFF THE KITCHEN. KITCHEN IS ACCENTED WITH GRANITE TOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH. THIS HOME GIVES YOU THE COUNTRY FEEL YET IS CLOSE TO TOWN.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Columbus man facing child pornography charges will appear in Platte County Court next week.
One local woman’s vision of transforming an old, vacant church into a Columbus destination has become a reality. New short-term rental lodging…
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
The Stucco Place Owner Kimberly Oberg said she hopes that bringing a new vibe to her business will add to the variety of stores in downtown Co…
Kalvin Eichelberger is accused of supplying the cocaine the men overdosed on, which authorities suspect was laced with fentanyl, according to the affidavit for the Wisconsin man's arrest.
Former Aquinas Catholic track and field athlete Ella Hilger entered the 2021-22 indoor track and field season full of hope and potential.
A Nebraska state lawmaker apologized on Monday after he publicly cited a persistent but debunked rumor alleging that schools are placing litter boxes in school bathrooms to accommodate children who self-identify as cats.
For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband would stop in to talk at a whisper. She couldn’t sit up or the pain would start, like a baseball bat hitting her head.
Colfax County
Attendees of Columbus Middle School’s production of “Moana JR.” being held this weekend can expect to feel a wide variety of emotions, accordi…