5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $439,900

THE SIENNA AT SHADYLAKE MEADOWS IS THE LATEST NEW CONSRUCTION HOME BY GRANVILLE CUSTOM HOMES. THIS 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HAS EVERYTHING YOU COULD DREAM OF IN A NEW HOME. MAIN FLOOR FEATURES A SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A LARGE MASTER BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE LAUNDRY AND PANTRY OFF THE KITCHEN. KITCHEN IS ACCENTED WITH GRANITE TOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH. THIS HOME GIVES YOU THE COUNTRY FEEL YET IS CLOSE TO TOWN.