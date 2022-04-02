 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $439,900

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $439,900

THE SIENNA AT SHADYLAKE MEADOWS IS THE LATEST NEW CONSRUCTION HOME BY GRANVILLE CUSTOM HOMES. THIS 5BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HAS EVERYTHING YOU COULD DREAM OF IN A NEW HOME. MAIN FLOOR FEATURES A SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A LARGE MASTER BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE LAUNDRY AND PANTRY OFF THE KITCHEN. KITCHEN IS ACCENTED WITH GRANITE TOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH. THIS HOME GIVES YOU THE COUNTRY FEEL YET IS CLOSE TO TOWN.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News