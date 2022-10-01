EXQUISITE HOME WITH MANY CUSTOM FEATURES. ALMOST 2,000 SQ FT OF SPACE,MAIN FLOOR FEATURES WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, EXPANSIVE DINING ROOM WITH MANY WINDOWS AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WALK-IN PANTRY AND ATTACHED DROP ZONE. GREAT ROOM FEATURES WOOD BEAMS IN THE CEILING, LARGE ENTRY, AND A STUDY THAT CAN ALSO SERVE AS GUEST ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES DRY-WALL BEAMS IN THE CEILING AND ATTACHED MASTER BATH WITH TILED SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS, AND A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET!!
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $532,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Platte County man has been sentenced to prison for attempted sexual assault of a child and witness tampering.
Scotus Central High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game against Wahoo. The following studen…
When Cindy and Greg Gasper's children were young, Cindy noticed that her sister's children's birthday parties had fun activities, decorations …
After a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in the forehead, someone tried to make the death appear to be a suicide, an Omaha police detective said in court.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found Thursday on the side of a highway near Fremont.
The Rotella family has purchased the tract of land along the Platte River where a developer had proposed building an RV park.
The bus carrying students from Chase County Schools was attempting to turn when it collided with a semi pulling a grain trailer northwest of Champion.
Those watching the sky on the afternoon of Sept. 24 may have seen a couple of older planes fly over the Columbus area.
Platte County
Many coaches have spoken out about Nebraska's coaching vacancy recently. Here's what they've had to say, and how it impacts their Huskers' "heat level."