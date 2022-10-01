5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $532,500

EXQUISITE HOME WITH MANY CUSTOM FEATURES. ALMOST 2,000 SQ FT OF SPACE,MAIN FLOOR FEATURES WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, EXPANSIVE DINING ROOM WITH MANY WINDOWS AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WALK-IN PANTRY AND ATTACHED DROP ZONE. GREAT ROOM FEATURES WOOD BEAMS IN THE CEILING, LARGE ENTRY, AND A STUDY THAT CAN ALSO SERVE AS GUEST ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES DRY-WALL BEAMS IN THE CEILING AND ATTACHED MASTER BATH WITH TILED SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS, AND A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET!!