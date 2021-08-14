EXCITING NEW FLOOR PLAN FROM GRANVILLE CUSTOM HOMES IN MEADOW RIDGE SUBDIVISION. OVERSIZED WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT. STYLISH KITCHEN FEATURING MANY UPGRADES, INCLUDING LARGE CENTER ISLAND, WHITE CABINETS W/ SOFT CLOSE. SS APPLIANCES AND HOOD VENT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH AND HIDDEN PANTRY WITH IN SWING DOORS. 10' BEAMED GREAT ROOM CEILING. MAIN BEDROOM HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND ONYX SHOWER. LVP FLOORING MAIN FLOOR LIVING AREA, CARPET IN BEDROOMS. CUSTOMER DROP ZONE AT OWNERS' ENTRANCE WITH CUBBIES.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $565,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
This isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for the Decatur man, whose aliases on his jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.”
According to Sam Barlean and Greg Lanc, the dozens of chicken barns near their homes have ruined their lives.
Despite various heart issues that have arisen for Ethan Dush, his positive attitude continues to shine through, said his mother, Gina.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Lakeview Community Schools spoke out Monday against critical race theory and the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards, becoming…
“It was reported that the victim had been hit, kicked, and struck with a baseball bat several times,” Officer Matt Elder said.
- Updated
Katie Wozny wasn’t like other young adults her age. One Christmas she asked her parents not to give her presents. For her mother, Sue Wozny, t…
Watch Now: ‘Chaos’ — Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down school board meeting in Wisconsin town
“Grow up and get a pair!” a man shouted at the board after being reprimanded for his comment; he was met with shouts of support. Later, a man grabbed a microphone and yelled: “We are going to take over this board right now!”
- Updated
Editor's note: This article previously stated that the Rev. Ross Burkhalter retired from St. Anthony's. It's been updated to show that Burkhal…
- Updated
Dave Condreay recounted how he lost his shoe in the middle of a game. Tom Zimmerman explained how everyone on the roster felt like a starter e…