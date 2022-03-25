IMPRESSIVE NEW HOME IN MEADOW RIDGE WITH A FARM HOUSE DESIGNED EXTERIOR AND WELCOMING FRONT PORCH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXTRA LARGE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT PROVIDING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, DAYLIGHT WINDOWS IN FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN FEATURES WHITE BIRCH CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE AND RANGE HOOD, LARGE CENTER ISLAND, HIDDEN WALK-IN PANTRY AND SS APPLIANCES. BEAMED GREAT ROOM CEILING.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $570,000
