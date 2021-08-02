5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $594,900

JUST MINUTES FROM COLUMBUS, THIS GATED COMMUNITY IS CALLING YOUR NAME! LOCATED ON BEAUTIFUL LAKE OCONEE, THIS BRICK FRONT, RANCH-STYLE HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! THIS BEAUTY, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, COULD HAVE AS MANY AS 7 BEDROOMS WITH ROOM TO SPARE! ROOF & GUTTERS 7 YRS OLD, SYNTHETIC DECK, CASEMENT WINDOWS, 6 PANEL DOORS, OAK KITCHEN CABINETS & TRIM, JET TUB, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, R/O & WATER PURIFICATION SYSTEM, UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS. OPEN STAIRS TO WALK OUT BASEMENT WHICH BOASTS 2ND KITCHEN.