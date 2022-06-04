5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $599,900

EXQUISITE HOME AT WEST ELKS SD, JUST NORTH OF COLUMBUS, PRICED LOWER THAN THE COST TO BUILD! THIS NEARLY NEW BEAUTY FEATURES MANY CUSTOM FEATURES; 2000 SQ FT OF SPACE ON THE MAIN LEVEL & FULLY FINISHED BSMT, HUGE FOYER LOOKS ONTO THE GREAT ROOM FEAT. 10’FT CEILINGS, WOOD BEAMS, HUGE WINDOWS W/ VIEWS OF GOLF COURSE! BASEMENT COMPLETE W/ FAMILY ROOM, 2 ADD'L BDRMS(BOTH W/ WALK IN CLOSETS) & GUEST BATH. CUSTOM DROP ZONE W/ CUBBIES OFF GARAGE. FRONT DOOR IS 8'TALL W/ CUSTOM STORM DOOR. HALF ACRE LOT!