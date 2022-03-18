EXQUISITE HOME WITH MANY CUSTOM FEATURES, LOCATED IN WEST ELKS SUBDIVISION! ALMOST 2,000 SQ FT OF SPACE, HUGE FOYER LOOKS ONTO THE GREAT ROOM WHICH FEATURES 10' CEILINGS, WOOD BEAMS, LARGE WINDOWS WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW! EXPANSIVE DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS & SLIDING GLASS DOORS THAT WALK OUT TO A BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED BACK YARD & GOLF COURSE VIEWS! NEAR BY THAT CAN ALSO SERVE AS A GUEST ROOM OR PLAY ROOM.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $619,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
One Columbus man has his heart stuck in the Ukraine.
A couple of weeks ago, Jodi and Kendal Loseke were remodeling a home in Columbus when they happened to find some letters behind a bathroom mirror.
The Valencia Salon & Spa Boutique building is quite a sight to see.
Stephanie Baustian remembers when the neurologist cried.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
LINCOLN - It couldn't have happened any other way, right?
Duane Arp, assistant administrator with Nebraska Game and Parks’ law enforcement division, said only half of the 300 geese were cleaned and breasted.
Platte County
Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer returned to state last season after losing in a district final in 2019.