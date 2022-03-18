 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $619,000

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $619,000

EXQUISITE HOME WITH MANY CUSTOM FEATURES, LOCATED IN WEST ELKS SUBDIVISION! ALMOST 2,000 SQ FT OF SPACE, HUGE FOYER LOOKS ONTO THE GREAT ROOM WHICH FEATURES 10' CEILINGS, WOOD BEAMS, LARGE WINDOWS WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW! EXPANSIVE DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS & SLIDING GLASS DOORS THAT WALK OUT TO A BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED BACK YARD & GOLF COURSE VIEWS! NEAR BY THAT CAN ALSO SERVE AS A GUEST ROOM OR PLAY ROOM.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News