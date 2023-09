IMPRESSIVE CURB APPEAL IS JUST THE START TO THIS SPECTACULAR 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM HOME. HEARTH ROOM FEATURES FIREPLACE, YAMAHA STEREO, SAMSUNG TV, WALL SPEAKERS. MASTER SUITE HAS JACUZZI TUB, SHOWER, DOUBLE SINK VANITY & A WALK-IN CLOSET. KITCHEN HAS DACOR GAS COOKTOP, DOUBLE OVEN (1 IS CONVECTION), STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WINE REFRIGERATOR, ISLAND, PANTRY AND LARGE BREAKFAST BAR. ROOMY 3 CAR GARAGE & A FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A HUGE RECREATION ROOM, BEDROOM, BATHROOM & THREE EGRESS WINDOWS.