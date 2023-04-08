WOW IS ALL WE CAN SAY ABOUT THIS 5 BEDROOM 4 BATH HOME LOCATED NORTH OF COLUMBUS NEAR THE ELKS COUNTRY CLUB. EVERY BOX WAS CHECKED WHEN THIS HOME WAS BUILT. WHEN YOU WALK UP TO THE HOUSE AND SEE THE 8FT FRONT DOOR AND 8X8 CEDAR BEAMS YOU KNOW YOU ARE ABOUT TO WALK INTO A MAGNIFICENT HOME. FROM THE MODERN OPEN FLOOR PLAN TO THE SECLUDED MASTER SUITE. NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED IN THE BUILDING OF THIS HOME. TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICTURES AND YOU WILL SEE.CONTACT AN AGENT FOR A 9 PAGE WRITTEN DETAIL OF THIS HOME.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $705,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aquinas Catholic Schools hit a historic milestone in celebrating the 25th Gold Rush, raising half a million dollars.
It's not uncommon for best friends to open a business together, but for them to open two businesses for two different audiences in the same bu…
With 30-plus offers from top programs around the country, tight end Carter Nelson is the most sought-after in-state eight-man player ever. He'…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Lakeview senior Landon Ternus led the Vikings with three gold medals while Scotus Central Catholic Owen Lindhorst took home two individual sil…