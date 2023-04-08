WOW IS ALL WE CAN SAY ABOUT THIS 5 BEDROOM 4 BATH HOME LOCATED NORTH OF COLUMBUS NEAR THE ELKS COUNTRY CLUB. EVERY BOX WAS CHECKED WHEN THIS HOME WAS BUILT. WHEN YOU WALK UP TO THE HOUSE AND SEE THE 8FT FRONT DOOR AND 8X8 CEDAR BEAMS YOU KNOW YOU ARE ABOUT TO WALK INTO A MAGNIFICENT HOME. FROM THE MODERN OPEN FLOOR PLAN TO THE SECLUDED MASTER SUITE. NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED IN THE BUILDING OF THIS HOME. TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICTURES AND YOU WILL SEE.CONTACT AN AGENT FOR A 9 PAGE WRITTEN DETAIL OF THIS HOME.