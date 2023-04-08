REMARKABLE 2 STORY ACREAGE WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT NORTH OF COLUMBUS IN MERIDIAN RIDGE SUBDIVISION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 19' CEILINGS & 2X8 WALLS IN THE LIVING ROOM! 2X6 WALLS THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF THE HOME! MAIN SHOWER OFFERS ONYX BASE W/ TILE SURROUND AND ONYX VANITY IN ALL BATHROOMS. CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DRAWERS & DOORS, IN ADDITION TO HIGH END QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. 45X63 SHOP OFFERS ALL CONCRETE FLOORS, 14X14 INSULATED GARAGE DOOR, 200 AMP PANEL, AND WATER/SEWER ROUGHED
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $750,000
