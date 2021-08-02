5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $798,000

NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN YOUR DREAM HOME LOCATED IN RODEHORST HILLS OVERLOOKING COLUMBUS. THIS 5 BEDROOM 4 BATH HOME HAS IT ALL AND THEN SOME. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM TWO FAMILY ROOMS AND A DEN. TONS OF REMODELING HAS BEEN DONE RECENTLY INCLUDING NEW INSULATED VINYL SIDING AND EXTERIOR DOORS. THE LARGE LOT FEATURING 3 ACRES +/- OF TREES AND BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING. LARGE 42X60 SHOP THATS FULLY INSULATED AND HAS A PRIVATE BATH AND SHOWER. ***PICTURES AND VIDEOS TO BE UPLOADED ON JUNE 26, 2021***