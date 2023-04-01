LOOKING FOR SMALL TOWN LIVING BUT NEED ALL THE CONVENIENCES OF A NEW CONSTRUCTION? HERE IT IS!! THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOUSE HAS BEEN MASTERFULLY THOUGHT OUT WITH MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, GENEROUSLY-SIZED CLOSETS, A PANTRY, TONS OF COUNTERTOP & CABINET SPACE AND OVERSIZED 3-CAR GARAGE. A LARGE DEN AND WET BAR ROUND OUT THE BASEMENT AND MAKE ENTERTAINING A BREEZE! CALL FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY! TAX INFORMATION IS BASED ON THE LOT ONLY.