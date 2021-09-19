THIS IS THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! THIS 6 BED, 2 BATH HOME FEATURES SEVERAL UPDATES IN RECENT YEARS! TO LIST A FEW, VINYL SIDING, WINDOWS, ROOF, HVAC, VINYL PLANK FLOORING, AND HARD WIRED SMOKE DETECTORS. PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM INSIDE AND OUT! OUTSIDE FEATURES A LARGE PATIO AND FENCE IN YARD. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM CURTAINS DO NOT STAY.
6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $240,000
