 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $240,000

6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $240,000

6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $240,000

THIS IS THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! THIS 6 BED, 2 BATH HOME FEATURES SEVERAL UPDATES IN RECENT YEARS! TO LIST A FEW, VINYL SIDING, WINDOWS, ROOF, HVAC, VINYL PLANK FLOORING, AND HARD WIRED SMOKE DETECTORS. PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM INSIDE AND OUT! OUTSIDE FEATURES A LARGE PATIO AND FENCE IN YARD. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM CURTAINS DO NOT STAY.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Correctional facility inmate dies

  • Updated

A man who had been in custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on charges out of Platte County died on Saturday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News