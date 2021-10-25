6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $420,000

THIS RANCH IS READY TO GO! IT HAS OVER 1600 SQ. FT. ON THE MAIN FLOOR WITH A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. THIS HOME INCLUDES 6 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN PROVIDES PLENTY OF ROOM FOR FAMILY OR GATHERINGS. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, LARGE PANTRY IN KITCHEN. THE DINING ROOM HAS PATIO DOOR TO BACK YARD AND MAINTENANCE FREE DECK. MASTER BEDROOM INCLUDES WALK-IN CLOSET AND LARGE MASTER BATH WITH JETTED TUB. BEDROOM 4-6 ARE IN THE BASEMENT. BASEMENT ALSO INCLUDES A FULL BATH.