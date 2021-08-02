 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $85,000

6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $85,000

6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $85,000

UNIQUE HOME WITH POSSIBILITIES. NON-CONFORMING BEDROOMS ARE IN THE BASEMENT. HOME NEEDS WORK, MOISTURE PROBLEM IN THE BASEMENT RESULTING FROM THE CONCRETE SLAB CONSTRUCTION OVER THE BASEMENT ROOMS. 3 FIREPLACES HAVE HAD THE CHIMNEYS REMOVED BELOW THE ROOF AND NO LONGER FUNCTION. THE WELL FOR THE HOME IS ON THE ADJOINING LOT TO THE NORTH. WILL EITHER NEED AN EASEMENT FOR THE WELL UPON THE TRANSFER OF TITLE OR A NEW WELL DRILLED ON THIS LOT. SEPTIC TANK WAS PUMPED IN 2020. HOME IS SOLD IN "AS IS" CONDITION.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News