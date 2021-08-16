6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $90,000

UNIQUE HOME WITH POSSIBILITIES. NON-CONFORMING BEDROOMS ARE IN THE BASEMENT. HOME NEEDS WORK, MOISTURE PROBLEM IN THE BASEMENT RESULTING FROM THE CONCRETE SLAB CONSTRUCTION OVER THE BASEMENT ROOMS. 3 FIREPLACES HAVE HAD THE CHIMNEYS REMOVED BELOW THE ROOF AND NO LONGER FUNCTION. THE WELL FOR THE HOME IS ON THE ADJOINING LOT TO THE NORTH. WILL EITHER NEED AN EASEMENT FOR THE WELL UPON THE TRANSFER OF TITLE OR A NEW WELL DRILLED ON THIS LOT. SEPTIC TANK WAS PUMPED IN 2020. HOME IS SOLD IN "AS IS" CONDITION.