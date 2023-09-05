A DAY IN COLUMBUS HISTORY Sep 5, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEPTEMBER 5, 1943 Sunday—no paperCourtesy of the Platte County Historical Society 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Fire at Ag Park Mid-morning on Aug. 30, office staff at Ag Park received a call that one of the barns on the South side of the property behind the racetrack w… Sound waves: What others are saying about Nebraska football's loss to Minnesota Frustration is in the air after a disappointing loss to Minnesota. Columbus Police Department officers fully cleared in death of man in custody The Columbus, Nebraska, Police Department has been fully cleared by a Platte County grand jury of any responsibility or criminal liability for… 'Schuyler is Home': Labor Day loaded with fun for the family For Schuyler's annual Labor Day celebration, expect hometown spirit and a lot of green for the theme 'Schuyler is Home' Columbus man charged with terroristic threats potentially involved in Ag Park fire; Investigation ongoing A 37-year-old Columbus man was arrested on weapons and terroristic threats charges after deputies were called to the Agricultural Park during …