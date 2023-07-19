Early risers in Columbus these days may hear the clip-clop of racing plates on the turf of the Platte County agricultural society farm race track, as owners, trainers and exercise boys get their horses in condition for the second annual running of the Columbus horse races which will be held July 24 to Aug. 21. Place Columbus at the top in the state horse racing circle! This summer Columbus will become the first city in the state to have horse racing and will have the longest season.