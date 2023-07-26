E.P. Baruth, pool manager, announced today that the swimming pool at Pawnee park enjoyed its biggest day in his four years as manager Sunday. Total of swimmers for the day was 582 and marked the second time this year the figure has passed the 500 mark. d. lee grace, YMCA secretary, is interested in promoting the sport of tennis for girls in Columbus. Mr. grace said this afternoon that he hopes to find enough interested persons to hold a regular class every week.