JULY 21, 1943
Five years ago the city of Columbus owed nearly a quarter of a million dollars in bonds. While the city had never defaulted on any principal payments, the amortization plan-of the various issues were in the proverbial "mess."
Britt Pryor, safety director, said last night at a meeting of the loup river Public Power district general safety meeting the district has lost more time the first six months of this year due to accidents than all last year.
