All persons who are licensed to practice medicine, surgery, osteopathy, chiropractic, optometry, or dentistry, are required to make a new registration in the office of the county clerk of the county in which they reside on or before Aug. 25. about 800 soldiers of the 825th tank destroyer battalion of Camp Phillips, Kansas, remained in Columbus over night Tuesday on their way to North Dakota to help in the harvest field. they pitched pup tents on the old circus grounds north of the city.