A ‘jack of all trades’: Platte County’s Delaney Cheloha participates in various fair activities

Jam, decorated tables, growing vegetables, photography, creating a cutting board, baking … when it comes to participating in the static competitions in the county and state fairs, Delaney Cheloha, 13, has done it all.

And when she talks about it, her shy demeanor melts away and a confident smile takes over.

Six years ago, Delaney joined 4H participating in a variety of static competitions including gardening, baking and more. As a Platte County resident, she is part of the Dandy Bakers 4-H Club from Platte County.

As in years past, Delaney’s submissions have grown. This year she has a big entry – a steampunk decorated mannequin. This year, for this project, she earned Grand Champion at the Platte County Fair and a purple ribbon and earned a green ribbon which was a special recognition called the 4-H Design Gallery in the Nebraska State Fair.

Her mannequin falls under the home environment 3-D non-string art part of the competition. This wasn’t her first go at a project like this. Delaney said other projects include: a windchime, a “stained glass” table using various pieces of broken glass and a key holder that used silverware shaped into sign language gestures.

“I get inspiration from a lot of different places,” Delaney said.

This year’s project came to her when she spotted this mannequin in a Goodwill store in Lincoln. At the time, she was watching “Locke & Key.” It had the same feeling to it, she explained, a steampunk fashion.

“I was like – oh my gosh, I really like this, and this seems like a really cool project. So I thought I would try and incorporate an idea that I really liked at the time with the mannequin I found,” Delaney said.

This year’s project was very complex.

After buying her mannequin, she went to finding charms, gears and other odds and ends to add on to her project. She found these items in her family’s garage and various stores.

The leather was then added to the mannequin in different shapes giving it a very textured look. Stretching the fabric was tough, Delaney said, and so was the addition of the chains.

Delaney used bottles and bottles of glue, and jokes nothing is coming off her finished product.

Along with chains, charms, gears and more, Delaney added some leather details to the side showcasing her talents of measuring and laying out complicated designs.

To finish, black leather paint was added and then covered with a copper, bronze and gold paste. The paste was dabbed on and then a blue color was added to give it a rusty look. The finishing spray sealed in all the hard work.

This project was started last fall, taking a bit longer than projects in the past.

“All of it was pretty hard,” Delaney said of the most difficult part of her project. “The motivation was difficult.”

It took the teen about 160 hours to complete. There were times, Delaney said, she didn’t want to even look at her project. But to help get her through, she thought, “when it was done, I didn’t have to work on it anymore,” she said with a smile.

“But then when it was finished, and I saw it, I was like – I want this,” Delaney said.

Her prize project is displayed in the family’s living room, but Delaney would like to see it in her room.

“I’m quite proud of this one,” said mom, Barbie Cheloha. “No matter what she places, I’m proud that she goes out there and tries, and does her best.”

So far, this is her favorite 4H project. Delaney enjoys this project most because of how much time she put into it, all the elements involved and, of course, the prize earned.

This was Delaney’s third trip to the state fair, but this was the highest she has placed in that competition.

“(It was) very overwhelming and exciting,” Delaney said of being recognized.

Along with her mannequin, she participated in a group project alongside her peers in Dandy Bakers 4-H Club for state fair. This year’s group project was barn quilts. The team earned a purple ribbon.

But, as we have learned, it doesn’t stop there…

She entered a quilted pillow, lemon lavender scones, strawberry jam, a handmade purse and dress, and she modeled her dress. All these items were part of the Nebraska State Fair. Other placements include: a blue ribbon for her purse, a purple ribbon for her jelly and a blue ribbon for her modeling.

Delaney also made asiago cheese bread, which is a bit of a sore spot. Barbie explained it did not make it to fair because it was undercooked. Delaney seems to think otherwise as it technically on her table.

The teen said she enjoys making different things. With a big grin, Delaney explains as people ask if she wants to try something new, she just says “yes!” Every year her list of projects grows. This year was her first year for modeling which was a bit nerve wracking for Delaney.

Her confidence grew from the experience, Barbie said.

“Some of these projects, I’m scared to take on with her. … It can be (expensive, too),” Barbie said. “But it's fun seeing what she creates. I do like that. Her creative mind can be out here sometimes. I’m like, how are we going to make this work, but it all turns out in the end.”

Doing things like modeling and participating in the interview aspect of her projects has helped her become a better public speaker, Delaney said. Baking has boosted her math skills.

“It was very fun,” Delaney said of participating in the state fair.

She hopes to use her creative experiences in the future and would like to be a kindergarten teacher when she grows up.

Next year’s project is top secret, Delaney said. The hint – the project falls under home improvement string art.

“We don’t want to give others ideas,” she said.