A Poster from the Past

In 2020, after a death in our family, we were going through the personal belongings of the deceased, and found a large, yellowed, newspaper page folded in quarters. Upon delicately opening the sheet, we found a full-page article from the Omaha World-Herald dated Sept. 22, 1940, about my Mother’s family called, ‘Family of Champions.' It was a story of the Wielage family of Dorchester, Nebraska, and five of their seven children who had excelled in their school and 4-H activities.
We were happily proud to read of the success of our grandparents and their children, but it was the opposing page that told the story of a highly talented and successful son of David City. On the other side was a full-page article about Mr. Floyd F. Nichols, who was an expert in creating the metal figures of cowboys and their horses and other representations of the Old West. His artwork is renowned and many pieces are located in museums far and wide.
I was particularly intrigued by this article because my father, James E. Keill, was born and raised in David City, and as a genealogist for the family, I try to visit our family graves each year to pay respects to our predecessors. In past years, I have found the David City Library to be a good source of historical records, so I called on them again to see if they knew anything about Mr. Nichols or his family. In fact, they were aware that his daughter, Mrs. Virginia Rerucha, still lives in David City and gave me some general information with which to contact her.
Then, the coronavirus hit the U.S., and I put the poster and information aside to follow up at a later time. It wasn’t until this May that I picked up the project and discovered I had lost the details that Jeanne Hain and Carolyn Dvorak had originally researched for me. Since I was planning a trip to Nebraska in June, I decided to stop at the library and ask again for the information.
On June 10, 2021, I visited Jeanne and Carolyn, and they recovered Virginia’s information for me. While we were talking, Jeanne stepped out to the front of the library to check on something and found – Virginia Rerucha was there to return some materials! Jeanne came back with Virginia and introduced me to the very person I was hoping to find!
I showed Virginia the poster and explained its background and current history. She was pleased to have something of her family’s legacy suddenly appear and we had a wonderful time sharing the story of its discovery! A picture to commemorate the event was taken, and afterward, Virginia accompanied me out to the David City cemetery, where she showed me her father’s grave along with other family members. We had a chance to share some other mutual information and agreed to try to get together next year when I make my family trip again.
My thanks to Jeanne and Carolyn of the Boston Studio Project, Tech Room within the library, for laying the groundwork of my visit, and to Virginia Rerucha for being so gracious in her family remembrance. And, to David City, for making a descendant of the City so welcome again.