A Poster from the Past

Then, the coronavirus hit the U.S., and I put the poster and information aside to follow up at a later time. It wasn’t until this May that I picked up the project and discovered I had lost the details that Jeanne Hain and Carolyn Dvorak had originally researched for me. Since I was planning a trip to Nebraska in June, I decided to stop at the library and ask again for the information.

On June 10, 2021, I visited Jeanne and Carolyn, and they recovered Virginia’s information for me. While we were talking, Jeanne stepped out to the front of the library to check on something and found – Virginia Rerucha was there to return some materials! Jeanne came back with Virginia and introduced me to the very person I was hoping to find!

I showed Virginia the poster and explained its background and current history. She was pleased to have something of her family’s legacy suddenly appear and we had a wonderful time sharing the story of its discovery! A picture to commemorate the event was taken, and afterward, Virginia accompanied me out to the David City cemetery, where she showed me her father’s grave along with other family members. We had a chance to share some other mutual information and agreed to try to get together next year when I make my family trip again.