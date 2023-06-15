The Parish Year of Eucharistic Revival and the ninth annual All-Day Prayer Service will be held from 8:10 a.m. Mass Friday, June 16 (Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus) through 8:10 a.m. Mass on Saturday, June 17 (Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary) at St. Isidore's Church Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 3921 20th St. The service will include the exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament after Mass with Adoration throughout the day and night. As part of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' Parish Year of Eucharistic Revival from June 11 to July 27 all are invited to come and pray for as long as desired. Call Lois 402-276-4426/402-5646357 or Joan 402-910-0958 to volunteer to take an hour of Adoration.
All-day prayer service
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The temporary Harrah's casino at Ag Park in Columbus is expected to open on Monday, pending final state approval on Sunday.
The Harrah's Columbus Casino officially opened for business at its temporary location at Ag Park on June 12.
Platte County
In the biggest moments over the course of Oklahoma softball's dynasty, it's been Jordy Bahl in the circle delivering for the Sooners.
The locomotive is 610 tons, 7,000 horsepower, 17 feet tall and the engine and (cab) are 135 feet long.