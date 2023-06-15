The Parish Year of Eucharistic Revival and the ninth annual All-Day Prayer Service will be held from 8:10 a.m. Mass Friday, June 16 (Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus) through 8:10 a.m. Mass on Saturday, June 17 (Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary) at St. Isidore's Church Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 3921 20th St. The service will include the exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament after Mass with Adoration throughout the day and night. As part of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' Parish Year of Eucharistic Revival from June 11 to July 27 all are invited to come and pray for as long as desired. Call Lois 402-276-4426/402-5646357 or Joan 402-910-0958 to volunteer to take an hour of Adoration.