Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Editor's note: This story has been updated to show that the two people transported to the hospital were one adult and one child. They have sin…
Minor injuries have been reported in an accidental firearm discharge in Columbus over the weekend.
There is a house on fire at 105 W. 11th St. in Schuyler, officials said Sunday morning.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
Charter Communications challenged ALLO Communications' application for funding under the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program for a project in th…
Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by exa…
It’s that time of year again – Columbus may see its first snowfall of the season on Friday. Officials are reminding travelers to slow down and…
For the second year in a row, the Columbus Community Christmas Dinner has been canceled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One source estimated that casinos at the six existing horse tracks could generate $63 million annually in property tax relief. Another put it closer to $82 million.
Platte County
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.