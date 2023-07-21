The next Columbus Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 24 at the Columbus Community Center (Old Hospital), 3111 19th St., use the door on the north side. Adam Lassen will be the presenter for "Cookies and Conversation." For more information contact Lassen at 402-910-8111 or Martha Davidson at 402-910-8580.
