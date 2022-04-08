Tags
A plan for the Aquatic Center was made Tuesday, however, community members said they weren’t too enthused with the direction going forward.
The man's roommate called police after she saw his 27-year-old girlfriend repeatedly punch the 45-year-old in the face before pulling a pocket knife from her pants pocket, according to court records.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Two local men reportedly help stop the spread of a fire in rural Butler County last week before it reached a catastrophic point.
A Columbus man facing child pornography charges will appear in Platte County Court next week.
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
An ATV accident on Saturday resulted in injuries.
New Columbus Family YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke said she hopes to give kids the same experiences she had while attending youth camps as a child.
Duncan, a village with a population of just under 400, located southwest of Columbus, recently began construction on a residential subdivision…
