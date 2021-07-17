 Skip to main content
50th Wedding Anniversary
50th Wedding Anniversary

The family of Mark and Kathy German is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, July 17. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus and enjoy dancing and the outdoors. They have three children Jody (Jim Blankenau) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jennifer (Bruce Polnicky) of Bellevue, Washington, and Tom (Tania) German of Cary, Illinois. They have been blessed with four wonderful grandchildren Alexis and Justice German, and Hans and Christoph Blankenau.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at 4515 38th Street, #214, Columbus, NE 68601.

