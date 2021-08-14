50th Wedding Anniversary

Doug and Randi Williams

The Family of Doug and Randi Williams is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 21.

They were married at First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic, Iowa. They have two daughters Carrie (Aaron Prokopec) of Columbus and Tracy (Nick Tuuk) of Chesapeake, VA.

They have been blessed with five wonderful grandchildren Coden, Ryland, and Bronwyn Prokopec and William and Nora Tuuk.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at 3268 37th Avenue, Columbus, NE.

