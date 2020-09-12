 Skip to main content
70th Anniversary
Happy 70th Anniversary Jack and Suzanne Bullington

They were married on September 16, 1950.

The couple resides at: 2661 37th Ave., Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are Doug (Deb) of Gilbert, Arizona, Stuart (Mary) of Kansas City, Missouri, Greg (Leslie) of Kansas City, Missouri, Brian (Barb) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Roger (Susan) of Grand Island, Nebraska, Jay (Teresa) of West Des Moines, Iowa

They have 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great step-grandchildren.

