70th Anniversary

Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

They were married on September 16, 1950.

Their children are Doug (Deb) of Gilbert, Arizona, Stuart (Mary) of Kansas City, Missouri, Greg (Leslie) of Kansas City, Missouri, Brian (Barb) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Roger (Susan) of Grand Island, Nebraska, Jay (Teresa) of West Des Moines, Iowa