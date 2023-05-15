50th Anniversary Card Shower May 15, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Russell Krupicka & Carolynn Knoph were married May 25, 1973in Columbus NE.Family requests a card shower to help them celebrate.Russell & Carolynn Krupicka4030 P RoadDavid City NE 68632 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Thermohydraulics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 40th Anniversary Happy 40th Anniversary Card Shower for 50th Wedding Anniversary Card Shower Happy 60th Anniversary Card Shower Happy 60th Anniversary