 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th Wedding Anniversary Open House
0 Comments

50th Wedding Anniversary Open House

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Please join us at an Open House to celebrate the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Jerry and Arlys Pacas, Saturday, July 10, 2021, 5-9PM at the Barn in Clarkson, NE.

Hosted by their children.

If you are unable to attend, please send cards to:

Jerry and Arlys Pacas

303 E 15th St.

Schuyler, NE 68661

No gifts please.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News