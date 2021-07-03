50th Wedding Anniversary Open House

Please join us at an Open House to celebrate the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Jerry and Arlys Pacas, Saturday, July 10, 2021, 5-9PM at the Barn in Clarkson, NE.
Hosted by their children.
If you are unable to attend, please send cards to:
Jerry and Arlys Pacas
303 E 15th St.
Schuyler, NE 68661
No gifts please.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today