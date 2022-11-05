 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50th Wedding Anniversary

  • 0

Wayne and Marilyn Jacobsen were married in North Platte, NE on Nov. 11, 1972. Their blended family includes five children, nine grandchildren and 12 great grands.

The couple resides at

2874 2nd Ave.,

Columbus NE 68601.

