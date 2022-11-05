50th Wedding Anniversary

Wayne and Marilyn Jacobsen were married in North Platte, NE on Nov. 11, 1972. Their blended family includes five children, nine grandchildren and 12 great grands.
The couple resides at
2874 2nd Ave.,
Columbus NE 68601.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today