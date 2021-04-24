 Skip to main content
50th Wedding Anniversary
Virg and Jan Papstein are having their 50th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2021. The couple built their life together in Lincoln, Columbus, Grand Island, and Norfolk, NE; Baker, MT; and Pierre, SD. During their time together, they've met many people who they love dearly, so...

The families of their children Stephanie and Noah Griffin (and grandson, Bain) of Topeka, KS, and Jacki and David Colfack (and grand-pups Moxxi and Hunter) of Norfolk, NE, request a card shower to help celebrate their 50-years-young love.

Please send cards, memories, and well-wishes:

1001 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, NE, 68701.

No gifts, please!

