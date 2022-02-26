Family and Friends
You are invited to an Open House for
Allan and Rita Gronenthal
celebrating their
50th Wedding Anniversary
At the VFW, 2720 23rd St., Columbus from 2-4PM on Sat. March 12th.
Your presence will be our gift.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today