50th Wedding Anniversary
50th Wedding Anniversary

The family of Greg and Joyce (Grone) Hansen is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2020. They were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne on August 16, 1970. Their children are daughters Becky (Mike) Brudigam of Wakefield, Tamara (Jill) Hansen of Grand Prairie, Texas, and son Clint (Jamie) Hansen of Lincoln. Greg and Joyce also have 5 grandchildren - Rachel, Kassidy and Sawyer Brudigam, and Carter and Brooklyn Hansen. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 2001 Carmel Drive, Norfolk, NE, 68701.

