David and Connie Schmit of St. Mary’s Parish will celebrate their 50th anniversary. They were married September 14, 1973 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Bellwood by Father G. Messman. They have five children, Nicole (Donald) Pechous, Jacque (Mark) Bendon, Stephanie (Jerin) Wurtz, Lesley (Keelan) Holloway, and Kayla (Joseph) Zebrowski and 12 grandchildren with one due in November.