60th Anniversary Card Shower for Howard and Sandra Ernst
Please join us as we honor our parents on their 60th wedding anniversary. Together they raised a family (and many dogs) and built a beautiful marriage. So many family and friends are not nearby, so we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes.
Please mail your card to arrive the week of August 28, 2023 to
Howard and Sandra Ernst
3841 Cabo Drive
Lincoln, NE 68516