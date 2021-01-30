Leland and Clarine Loseke
65th wedding anniversary
Married February 4, 1956, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, Humphrey, Nebraska.
Love, Bill & Lynette Singer, Suzanne, Emily, & Sarah; Darren and Becki Zanardi, Regan & Logan; Kurt & Kari Loseke, Kelsey & Kendra
Cards may be sent to them at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th Street, Columbus 68601
