 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
65th Wedding Anniversary
View Comments

65th Wedding Anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}
Loseke Wedding

Leland and Clarine Loseke

65th wedding anniversary

Married February 4, 1956, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, Humphrey, Nebraska.

Love, Bill & Lynette Singer, Suzanne, Emily, & Sarah; Darren and Becki Zanardi, Regan & Logan; Kurt & Kari Loseke, Kelsey & Kendra

Cards may be sent to them at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th Street, Columbus 68601

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News